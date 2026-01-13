 |  Login 
Thyssenkrupp Materials Services to supply non-prime steel to Stegra

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 14:42:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based Stegra has announced that it has signed a multi-year supply agreement with Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, a subsidiary of German steel producer Thyssenkrupp, under which the latter will deliver non-prime steel products to support Stegra’s distribution networks across Europe.

Under the deal, Thyssenkrupp Materials Services will provide a range of non-prime steel products, such as cut lengths, residual and non-conforming coils, over several years to Stegra’s hubs in key European markets. The agreement aims to enhance product availability and streamline supply chains to meet customer requirements more efficiently.

The long-term supply arrangement strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies, enabling Stegra to expand its product offering while helping Thyssenkrupp Materials Services optimize inventory flows and improve utilization of non-prime steel resources. The collaboration aligns with industry trends emphasizing flexible supply solutions and improved market responsiveness.

Benefits for European steel distribution

According to the announcement, the agreement will support Stegra’s ability to service a broad customer base with timely deliveries of steel products, particularly where demand for non-prime and specialty grades is increasing. Thyssenkrupp Materials Services’ extensive logistics footprint across Europe is expected to facilitate efficient delivery into Stegra’s supply chain.

Outlook and future cooperation

Executives from both companies highlighted that the agreement reflects shared commitment to long-term cooperation and customer service excellence. They noted that the multi-year framework provides stability for planning and growth in a competitive distribution landscape.


