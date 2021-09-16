Strike Resources issues new production plans for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project

Thursday, 16 September 2021 14:58:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources Ltd has announced that it has completed mining operation optimizations at the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project. The company has also issued a new two-staged production plan for the project to minimize up-front capital costs and accelerate the commencement of production. First iron ore production is scheduled for late 2021 and early 2022.

According to stage 1 of the plan, production will focus on surface detrital and low strip ratio material of up to 400,000 mt to be shipped during 2022 through the Utah Point facility at Port Hedland. As for stage 2, the company is targeting iron ore production of an annual 1.5-2.0 million mt with an initial capital cost of approximately $5 million.

Stage 2 of the plan involves switching to exporting iron ore through Port of Ashburton, which will reduce the trucking distance from mine to port by approximately 365 km compared to Port Hedland.