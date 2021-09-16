﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Strike Resources issues new production plans for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project

Thursday, 16 September 2021 14:58:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources Ltd has announced that it has completed mining operation optimizations at the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project. The company has also issued a new two-staged production plan for the project to minimize up-front capital costs and accelerate the commencement of production. First iron ore production is scheduled for late 2021 and early 2022.

According to stage 1 of the plan, production will focus on surface detrital and low strip ratio material of up to 400,000 mt to be shipped during 2022 through the Utah Point facility at Port Hedland. As for stage 2, the company is targeting iron ore production of an annual 1.5-2.0 million mt with an initial capital cost of approximately $5 million.

Stage 2 of the plan involves switching to exporting iron ore through Port of Ashburton, which will reduce the trucking distance from mine to port by approximately 365 km compared to Port Hedland.


Tags: iron ore  Oceania  Australia  mining  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Moody’s: Global steel supply-demand imbalance to return in 2022 with prices gradually falling
15 Sep

S. Africa’s iron ore output up by 15 percent in July from June
10 Sep

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 0.8% in August from July
31 Aug

Fortescue posts record profit and revenue for FY 2020-21 amid strong demand
20 Aug

BlueScope provides updates on blast furnace reline at Port Kembla, seeks alternatives to coal