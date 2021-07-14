﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 3.3% in early July

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 12:26:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On July 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 11.66 million mt, up 370,000 mt or 3.3 percent compared to June 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of July 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.78 million mt, 1.1 million mt and 1.11 million mt, up 2.9 percent, 0.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, compared to June 30. Long steel product stocks rose steadily as well. Inventories of wire rod and rebar reached 1.83 million mt and 5.84 million mt, increasing by 2.2 percent and 4.3 percent from late June, respectively.


