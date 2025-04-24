Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.6% in mid-April

On April 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.28 million mt, down 550,000 mt or 5.6 percent compared to April 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 20, domestic inventories of HRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 5.7 percent, 2.2 percent, 11.1 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC rose by 2.5 percent, all compared to April 10.