 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Spain’s...

Spain’s Network Steel signs long-term renewable power PPA with Statkraft and Fortia

Monday, 06 October 2025 15:44:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer, and Fortia Energía, the leading electricity supplier in the Iberian market, have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Network Steel, a major Spanish steel products supplier.

The agreement will run for the next five years and is sourced from Statkraft’s wind and solar assets in Spain. It represents a strategic step for Network Steel to lock in stable renewable power, mitigate price volatility, and strengthen its competitive position in a challenging energy market.

Structure of the agreement

Under this arrangement, Statkraft has designed a tailor-made renewable supply contract for Fortia, which acts as the energy buyer. Fortia will in turn deliver this renewable electricity to Network Steel, covering almost 50 percent of the company’s annual consumption in Spain.

Network Steel operates several steel production facilities across the Iberian Peninsula. By securing long-term renewable energy at fixed prices, the company aims to reduce exposure to market fluctuations, support decarbonization targets, offer increasingly competitive and environmentally friendly products and reduce energy cost risk.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

UNESID calls for firm policies to safeguard Spanish steel industry amid rising costs and trade pressures

18 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to strengthen distribution network in Spain with new center

13 Jun | Steel News

Spain’s Tubos Reunidos to procure renewables for green tube production

26 May | Steel News

Hydnum Steel to supply decarbonized flat steel to Thyssenkrupp’s service center subsidiary

03 Apr | Steel News

UNESID: EU’s energy policies insufficient to reduce higher costs

07 Mar | Steel News

Hydnum Steel and Gonvarri aim to position Spain as leader in green steel production

16 Jan | Steel News

Sidenor buys recycling company to support decarbonization efforts

26 Dec | Steel News

European companies form new initiative to decarbonize industrial sectors by 2030

19 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain suspends wire rod and rail production at Gijón due to low demand

13 Dec | Steel News

Spain’s Sidenor to explore electrification of steel production processes

07 Oct | Steel News