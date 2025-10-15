Resonac Graphite and Hydnum Steel to enhance efficiency and sustainability in steelmaking

Japan-based graphite electrodes manufacturer Resonac Graphite has announced a collaboration with Spanish steelmaker Hydnum Steel to accelerate sustainability and operational safety in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. The partnership aims to combine technological innovation with environmental responsibility to make the steel industry safer and more efficient.

Although full details of the collaboration have not yet been disclosed, Spanish media reports indicate that the partnership will focus on two key areas:

The supply of high-performance ultra-high-power graphite electrodes for Hydnum Steel ’s EAF operations.

The application of advanced furnace optimization technologies to improve production efficiency and safety.

Energy optimization through advanced technologies

Within this collaboration, Resonac Graphite will leverage the expertise of its subsidiary AMI Automation, established in 2023, which specializes in solutions designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions in EAF operations.

Both companies are also exploring opportunities for joint research, pilot trials, and the deployment of new furnace technologies at Hydnum Steel’s production facilities in Spain.