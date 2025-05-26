Spain’s Tubos Reunidos to procure renewables for green tube production

Spanish energy producer Iberdrola has announced that it has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with domestic seamless steel tube producer Tubos Reunidos.

Under the agreement, Iberdrola will supply a total of 120 GWh of renewable energy from its solar power plant to Tubos Reunidos’ plants in Álava and Vizcaya, supporting the production of the latter’s zero-emission green seamless steel tubes under the brand O-Next®.

Tubos Reunidos is the world’s first company to produce a seamless steel tube with zero emissions and has already supplied the first 2,000 mt of the product to over six customers in Europe and the US.