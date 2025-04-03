Hydnum Steel to supply decarbonized flat steel to Thyssenkrupp’s service center subsidiary

Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe, a service center subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Spain-based Hydnum Steel to join forces to drive the transition to a decarbonized steel industry.

Accordingly, Hydnum Steel will supply Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe with up to an annual 100,000 mt of decarbonized flat steel for an initial period of seven years. The products will be produced at the flat steel plant in Puertollano, Spain, currently under construction.

The agreement will enable Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe, which has a wide range of customers in sectors including the automotive industry, construction and household appliances, to expand its range of environmentally friendly products and respond to the industry's growing interest in sustainable solutions.