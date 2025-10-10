 |  Login 
Spain’s Gestamp and Hydnum Steel sign circular green steel supply deal

Friday, 10 October 2025 17:43:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spanish automotive components manufacturer Gestamp and Spanish steelmaker Hydnum Steel have entered into a landmark partnership to use green hydrogen-based clean steel in vehicle production.

Under the agreement, Gestamp, through its recycling arm Gescrap, will provide high-quality steel scrap derived from its stamping operations to Hydnum Steel. Using renewable energy and green hydrogen, Hydnum will transform this scrap into ultra-low carbon emission steel, completing a sustainable production loop from recycling to manufacturing.

Technical collaboration for automotive-grade steels

Beyond material sourcing, the partnership involves joint technical development of advanced steel grades designed to meet the automotive industry’s demanding specifications - covering aspects such as chemical composition, mechanical strength, thickness accuracy and surface finish.

Gestamp will enjoy priority access to these tailor-made steels for the production of high-performance automotive structures, reinforcing its leadership in lightweight, sustainable component design.

Decarbonization at the core of Gestamp’s strategy

Steel and aluminum together account for over 70 percent of Gestamp’s total carbon emissions, mainly due to the energy-intensive nature of their production. By closing material loops and leveraging hydrogen-based metallurgy, the company is taking a decisive step toward carbon-neutral mobility.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

