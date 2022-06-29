﻿
Spain's motor vehicle output up 0.5 percent in May

Wednesday, 29 June 2022
       

In May this year, Spain's motor vehicle output amounted to 183,830 units, increasing by 0.5 percent year on year despite the global semiconductor crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the data reported by the Spanish Automobile and Truck Manufacturers' Association (ANFAC). Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year the total motor vehicle output reached 902,680 units, declining by 12.6 percent year on year.

In May, passenger car output rose by one percent to 159,608 units, while commercial and industrial vehicles output moved down by 2.6 percent to 24,222 units, both on year-on-year basis.

On the other hand, in May the country's motor vehicle export volume dropped by 0.7 percent to 156,497 units, while the export volume in the first five months of the current year decreased by 13.4 percent to 765,866 units, both on year-on-year basis.


