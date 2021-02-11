Spain’s Bornay commissions new tube welding line from SMS

Thursday, 11 February 2021 12:47:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that Spain-based pipe manufacturer Bornay SL has successfully commissioned a high frequency RD 40 tube welding line supplied by SMS group.

The new line enables Bornay to produce high-quality tubes with round, square or rectangular cross-sections and yield points of up to 1,200 MPa. The line can produce tubes with diameters between 10-40 mm and wall thicknesses of up to 4.5 mm. Tubes with square cross-sections are manufactured in dimensions of up to 30 mm x 30 mm and rectangular products in dimensions of up to 40 mm x 20 mm with wall thicknesses of a maximum of 4.00 mm.

The products are used as precision tubes in the automotive industry, but also for furniture, agricultural applications and structures for solar panel trackers. Thanks to the close cooperation between the two companies, the new line was successfully put into operation despite the difficult conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.