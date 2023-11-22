﻿
South Korea’s SeAH to supply steel pipes to UAE oil company

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 12:17:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker SeAH Steel Holdings Corp. has inked a supply contract with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a state-owned oil company in the UAE, according to local media.

As part of the deal, the company’s subsidiaries SeAH Steel UAE LLC and Inox Tech S.p.A will supply 200,000 mt of API pipes and clad pipes to ADNOC for five years.

The API pipes will be used to transfer crude oil and natural gas containing hydrogen sulfide, while ADNOC will utilize the clad pipes made of corrosion-resistant alloy steel and carbon steel in its Hail & Ghasha gas project.


