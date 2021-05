Wednesday, 19 May 2021 10:11:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, South Korea’s new car registrations decreased by 6.3 percent month on month to 25,578 units and were up 11.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

Meanwhile, in January-April period this year, South Korean new car registrations rose by 25.6 percent year on year to 97,486 units.