South Africa’s base metal export value up 31.6 percent in Jan-Aug

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in August this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 17.16 billion ($954.44 million), down 10.6 percent from July. In the January-August period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 31.6 percent year on year to ZAR 138.31 billion ($7.69 billion).

In August this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.74 billion ($486.05 million), rising by 9.1 percent from the previous month, while in the first eight months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 22.8 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 65.27 billion ($3.63 billion).