South Africa’s base metal export value up 24.7 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 01 December 2022 12:19:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in October this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.01 billion ($808.09 million), down 22.3 percent from September. In the January-October period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 24.7 percent year on year to ZAR 169.97 billion ($9.80 billion).

In the given month, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.23 billion ($474.51 million), dropping by 3.6 percent from the previous month, while in the first 10 months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 19.6 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 82.04 billion ($4.73 billion).


