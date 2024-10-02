South Africa’s base metal export value down seven percent in January-August

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in August this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 17.18 billion ($998.98 million), down 2.0 percent from July. In the January-August period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 7.0 percent year on year to ZAR 141.36 billion ($8.14 billion).

In August, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.02 billion ($462.20 million), decreasing by 10.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first eight months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 0.6 percent year on year to ZAR 66.56 billion ($3.83 billion).