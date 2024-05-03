﻿
South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.4 percent in January-March

Friday, 03 May 2024 14:08:16 (GMT+3)
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in March this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 17.48 billion ($941.5 million), down 3.2 percent from February. In the January-March period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 7.4 percent year on year to ZAR 52.70 billion ($2.83 billion).

In March, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.24 billion ($443.8 million), increasing by 8.0 percent from the previous month, while in the first three months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 2.0 percent year on year to ZAR 24.20 billion ($1.30 billion) compared to the same period of 2023.


