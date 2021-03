Monday, 01 March 2021 15:46:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in January this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 10.03 billion ($664.35 million), down 20.8 percent from December.

In January this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 5.84 billion ($386.86 million), rising by 15.8 percent from the previous month.