SMS Group to supply annealing lines to China’s Fujian Kebao

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Kebao Metal Products Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fujian Sanbao Group, has ordered two tinplate continuous annealing lines. Planned to be installed in Sanbao Industrial Park in Zhangzhou, China, the annealing lines will add 800,000 mt to the annual capacity of the company. The lines are scheduled to start production in mid-2026.

Designed for precise and high-speed production, the lines will handle tinplate strip with 0.12-0.55 mm in thickness and 700-1,300 mm in width. The equipment will be able to process 750 meters of strip per minute.

The supply contract also includes furnace technology from Dreven, a subsidiary of SMS Group. The integration of the advanced annealing furnace will ensure efficient and reliable thermal processing. The technology works with a double cold reduction mill (DCR) and a twin-stand skin pass mill (SPM) to enhance strip quality parameters, which are crucial for the production of high-end tinplate.