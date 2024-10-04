Siemens to digitalize green steel plant of Spain’s Hydnum to support decarbonization

Spain-based Hydnum Steel has announced that, together with German industry giant Siemens, it will work on digitalizing its Puertollano plant, which will be Spain’s first green steel plant, in order to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, improve its energy efficiency, and increase its competitiveness.

Accordingly, Siemens’ advanced technologies including AI-based Digital Twin technology will be integrated into all production stages of the plant in question. Moreover, the Technomatix digital tool will help optimize the production processes, ensuring that each stage is efficient and sustainable. Hydnum will also take advantage of Siemens’ Energy Manager Pro and SiGREEN tools to monitor and manage energy consumption as well as to quantify and audit the carbon footprint of the material produced.

Agustín Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens Spain, underlined that the project will have a positive impact on reducing the carbon footprint not only in its own facilities, but also in key industries in the Spanish economy such as the automotive or naval sectors.