Severstal enters UAE large-diameter pipe market

Monday, 04 January 2021 17:32:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Severstal, one of the key steel-producing groups in Russia, has announced that Izhora Pipe Mill, part of the company’s Russian Steel division, has become the qualified supplier of large-diameter (LD) pipes of the UAE-based Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

According to the company’s statement, the Izhora Pipe Mill’s full assortment of large-diameter pipes, with diameters of 20-56 inches, strength classes up to X80, with outer and inner coating, meets ADNOC’s requirements and can be used in its construction projects.

“Gaining this qualification allows us to expand our presence in the Gulf countries and participate in projects in the highly competitive market of the United Arab Emirates. According to our forecasts, ADNOC’s consumption volume of pipe products could reach up to 250,000 mt per year, including large-diameter pipes for transporting oil with high content of hydrogen sulfide,” Alexander Semyonov, sales director for the energy sector at Severstal, said.