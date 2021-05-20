SEAISI: Scrap demand may exceed supply in ASEAN countries in 2021

Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:50:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has shared the ASEAN-7 countries’ scrap export and import data, while also commenting on the future of the ASEAN scrap market. According to the SEAISI, steel mills in the region will go back into full swing in their operations in the coming months to meet the requirements of past established and new markets. With more planned capacities in the region to start after a long delay, sourcing scrap is expected to be very competitive as China’s policy for a cleaner environment will increase the demand for scrap. China has also recently lifted the restriction on importing scrap into country, which may absorb large quantities of scrap from the ASEAN region. With scrap being such an important raw material for the production of iron and steel, there are concerns that demand may outstrip supply in 2021.

In the January-November period of 2020, ASEAN-7 countries exported around 1.20 million mt of scrap, down by 46.8 percent from 1.75 million mt in the same period of 2019 due to slower activity in the recycling of scrap as well as lower demand for the raw material from smaller steelmaking mills during the lockdown. The main three exporting countries were Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. 31.4 percent of the exports went to India and 20.3 percent to Indonesia. Other smaller countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and ASEAN regions also sourced scrap for their steelmaking plants due to their limited domestic scrap availability.

In the given period, the ASEAN-7 countries imported 6.04 million mt of scrap, compared to 8.65 million mt in the corresponding period of 2019.

Vietnam was the biggest consumer of Japanese scrap among the ASEAN-7 countries in the period in question, while it imported 39.5 percent of the ASEAN region’s total scrap imports. Vietnam’s early easing of restrictions on construction activities amid the control of the pandemic has driven the country’s demand for steel. Besides the country’s current steelmaking capacities, new investments planned will require a steady supply of scrap.

ASEAN-7 scrap imports and exports in January-November (x 1,000 mt) 2020