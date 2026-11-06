Thailand considers tighter scrap import restrictions amid crackdown on illegal e-waste

Thailand is considering stricter controls on scrap metal imports as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal electronic waste (e-waste) shipments, following concerns that hazardous materials are being imported under false declarations as recyclable metal scrap, according to media reports. The proposed measures include tighter customs inspections, restrictions on contaminated scrap shipments and stricter requirements for importers, while a broader ban on scrap imports has also been proposed by the country's Customs Department.

Thailand's Customs Department submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Commerce in late October to restrict imports of scrap metal and scrap rubber after authorities identified shipments containing prohibited electronic waste concealed among recyclable materials. However, no comprehensive ban on scrap metal imports has been implemented, and government agencies are continuing to assess measures that would prevent illegal waste shipments while allowing imports of recyclable raw materials required by domestic industries.

Nationwide inspections target waste processing and recycling facilities

In addition to the proposed import restrictions, Thailand launched a nationwide inspection campaign targeting industrial waste sorting, processing and recycling facilities on November 1, with field inspections beginning on November 2. The Ministry of Industry deployed 50 inspection teams, initially focusing on five provinces with a high concentration of waste management facilities: Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi and Samut Prakan.

Thailand currently has 3,049 industrial waste treatment and recycling facilities, of which more than 1,500 are located in these five provinces. The inspections prioritize facilities considered at high risk of pollution, those subject to public complaints and those previously instructed to address regulatory violations.

The authorities plan to complete inspections in the initial priority areas during November and extend the campaign to Bangkok and other provinces by December 2026. Factories found violating regulations could face suspension or closure, while the government is also considering legislative amendments to increase penalties and enable asset seizures in cases involving environmental crimes.

Thailand has prohibited e-waste imports since 2020, but authorities have reported continued attempts to circumvent the restrictions by mixing electronic components with imported scrap metal.