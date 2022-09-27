Saudi Steel Pipe Co. and Aramco sign another pipe supply contract

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 16:45:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Saudi Arabian pipe manufacturer Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has announced that it has signed a supply contract with Saudi Arabia-based oil and gas company Aramco for oil and gas pipes worth SAR 149.8 million ($39.94 million).

Under the contract, Saudi Steel Pipe will supply oil and gas pipes to Aramco for up to 15 months.

The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the second and third quarters of 2023.

The companies had signed a similar contract worth SAR 58 million in July this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.