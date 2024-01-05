﻿
Saudi-based G5PS to supply spiral-welded steel pipes to Aramco

Friday, 05 January 2024 13:41:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Group Five Pipe Saudi Company (G5PS) has announced that it has inked a contract with Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco for steel pipes worth over SAR 34 million ($9.06 million), including VAT.

Under the contract, G5PS will manufacture spiral-welded steel pipes tailored for one of the projects owned by Aramco in the eastern region of the country and supply them to Aramco over two months.

The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected starting from the third quarter of the financial year 2024.


