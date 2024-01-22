﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes to supply pipes to state-controlled power station operator

Monday, 22 January 2024 11:15:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has inked a contract with Saudi Arabian state-controlled desalination plants and power station operator Saline Water Conversion Corporation for the supply of steel pipes worth over SAR 1 billion ($266.6 million), including VAT.

Under the contract, East Pipes Co. will manufacture steel pipes and supply them to Saline Water Conversion over a period of 30 months.

The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 until the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s welded tube exports down 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov

22 Jan | Steel News

Austria’s Benteler Steel/Tube supplies carbon-reduced welded tube for first time

22 Jan | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

19 Jan | Steel News

US revises AD duty on LD welded pipe from Canada to zero

19 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly remain stable

18 Jan | Tube and Pipe

France’s Vallourec to supply tubing for TotalEnergies in Iraq

18 Jan | Steel News

Turkey exhausts some of its EU steel import quotas

17 Jan | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 22.9 percent in November

16 Jan | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 60.9 percent in November

15 Jan | Steel News

Canadian rig count surges up again while US count drops

12 Jan | Steel News