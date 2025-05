Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Arabian Pipes Company (APC) has announced that it has signed a contract with domestic oil and gas company Saudi Aramco for the supply of steel pipes worth around SAR 104 million ($27.72 million).

Under the contract, APC will supply pipes to Aramco for a period of nine months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year.