Vallourec awarded OCTG pipe supply contract to Qatar

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has secured a major contract worth over $50 million to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG) pipe for Qatar's oil operations. The company will deliver carbon steel OCTG pipe with premium connections in 2026 to support both onshore and offshore drilling activities in Qatar.

The contract comes as Qatar pursues ambitious production targets, planning to boost oil output by 19 percent and liquefied natural gas production by 85 percent by 2030. The LNG expansion will bring total production capacity to approximately 142 million mt annually, requiring significant new drilling and infrastructure development.

Vallourec CEO Philippe Guillemot said the new order demonstrates the company's competitiveness in delivering large-scale premium tubular products and positions Vallourec as a strategic partner for future oil, gas, and carbon capture projects in Qatar.