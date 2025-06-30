 |  Login 
France’s Vallourec secures 30,000 mt OCTG supply contract with ADNOC

Monday, 30 June 2025 12:27:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-headquartered pipe manufacturer Vallourec has secured a major order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). As part of an ongoing long-term agreement between the two companies, Vallourec will supply over 30,000 mt of carbon steel oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and accessories featuring its proprietary VAM® premium connections. Vallourec will produce the OCTG pipes at its plants in Brazil, China and Indonesia.

This order aligns with ADNOC’s strategic objective to reach oil production of five million barrels per day by 2027. Vallourec’s high-performance tubular solutions and value-added services will play a key role in supporting this target.


