Samarco unveils probable performance in 2024

The Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer, Samarco, provided an operational preview for the third quarter of 2024, warning that it is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to revision.

The company achieved a combined production of iron ore and pellets of 2.9 million mt in Q4 2024, 14 percent more than in the previous quarter and 13 percent more than in Q4 2023.

The volume of sales reached 3.0 million mt, 51 percent more than in the previous quarter and 13 percent more than in Q4 2023.

The realized price of the product mix reached $139.0/mt, 6 percent less than the previous quarter and 15 percent less than in Q4 2023.

For the total of 2024, Samarco produced 9.7 million mt of pellets and fines, 4 percent more than in 2023 and a record since the restart of production after the accident with the Mariana rejects dam in 2015.

Total sales in 2024 increased by 2 percent from 2023 to 9.4 million mt, while the average realized sales price declined by 7 percent from 2023 to $154/mt.

Currently in judicial reorganization, Samarco is an association between Vale and BHP.