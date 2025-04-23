Samarco unveils operational performance in the first quarter

The Brazilian producer of iron ore and pellets, Samarco, produced a combined pellets and iron ore volume of 3.2 million mt in Q1 2025, 39 percent more than in Q1 2024, achieving the highest quarterly volume since its operational restart in 2020.

On a comparative basis, iron ore and pellets sales increased by 15 percent to 2.8 million mt, and the average pellet price declined by 20 percent to $141.90/mt.

When compared to Q4 2024, the iron ore and pellets production increased by 11 percent, sales declined by 4 percent, and the average pellet price increased by 2 percent.

The company remains in judicial recovery, due to the collapse of the Fundão Dam in 2015.

An association of BHP and Vale, Samarco currently operates at 60 percent of its production capacity. Full capacity of 25 million mt per year is expected for 2028.