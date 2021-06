Friday, 11 June 2021 15:52:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German flat steel producer Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has declared force majeure, with production at the company being halted after a lightning strike damaged power supply to the plant, according to sources.

The plant has reportedly resumed production to a limited extent, but there is still a possibility of a production outage or delays in shipments in the coming period, as SteelOrbis understands.