Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in December

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 248,300 mt in December, against 311,900 in November, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA declined by 6.2 percent to 298,200 mt, while inventory levels increased by 4.6 percent to 1.129 million mt, representing the equivalent of 4.9 months of consumption, considered as a level extremely high by the sector, as it exceeds the benchmark of 2.8 months.



Imports in December declined by 22.6 percent to 205,700 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.



Compared to December 2024, sales in December 2025 declined by 0.4 percent, acquisitions increased by 5.7 percent, and imports increased by 66.6 percent.



INDA expects that, in January 2025, acquisitions and sales will increase by 15 percent compared to December 2025.



Carlos Loureiro, executive president of Inda, confirmed that Brazilian flat steel producers have raised their product prices by 5 to 8 percent in January, with the exact increase varying according to the specific product involved.

