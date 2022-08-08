SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill sees record crude and finished steel outputs in April-July

Monday, 08 August 2022 14:49:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-owned steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has reported crude steel production of 1,329,388 mt and finished steel production of 1,224,323 mt during the first four months (April-July) of the fiscal year 2022-23, achieving record output for this period of any previous fiscal year, a statement issued by RSP said on Monday, August 8.

The statement said that crude steel production in the April-July period was up 5.1 percent and finished steel rose by 9.3 percent, both year on year.

Located in the eastern state of Odisha, Rourkela steel mill has an installed capacity of 5.5 million mt per year.