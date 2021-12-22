﻿
S. African steelmakers’ prices up 2.2 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:04:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in November this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 2.2 percent compared to October and was up by 39.6 percent compared to October 2020.

Meanwhile, in October this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa fell by 0.2 percent compared to September and increased by 34.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by five percent month on month and increased by 20.5 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in October this year increased by 3.6 percent month on month and was up by eight percent year on year.


