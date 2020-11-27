S. African steelmakers’ prices up 2.1 percent in October from September

Friday, 27 November 2020 11:16:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in October this year the country's producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 2.1 percent compared to September and was up by 7.3 percent compared to October 2019.

Meanwhile, in September this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa fell by 4.3 percent compared to August and decreased by 1.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was down by 1.8 percent month on month and decreased by 0.5 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in September this year decreased by 0.1 percent month on month and was down by 3.4 percent year on year.