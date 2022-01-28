S. African steelmakers’ prices up 1.5 percent in December from November

Friday, 28 January 2022 11:18:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in December last year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 1.5 percent compared to November and was up by 40.9 percent compared to November 2020.

Meanwhile, in November last year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by four percent compared to October and increased by 29.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by 3.5 percent month on month and increased by 26.3 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in November last year decreased by 0.9 percent month on month and was up by 6.2 percent year on year.