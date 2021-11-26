﻿
S. African steelmakers’ prices up 1.1 percent in October from September

Friday, 26 November 2021 13:32:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in October this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 1.1 percent compared to September and was up by 40.4 percent compared to September 2020.

Meanwhile, in September this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by 1.3 percent compared to June and increased by 36.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was down by 7.2 percent month on month and increased by 15.6 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in September this year increased by 1.8 percent month on month and was up by 0.2 percent year on year.


