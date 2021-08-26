S. African steelmakers’ prices up 1.1 percent in July from June

Thursday, 26 August 2021 14:16:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in July this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 1.1 percent compared to June and was up by 40.5 percent compared to June 2020.

Meanwhile, in June this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa fell by 0.3 percent compared to May and increased by 16.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by 1.5 percent month on month and increased by 11.3 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in June this year decreased by 2.5 percent month on month and was down by 9.2 percent year on year.