S. African steelmakers’ prices down 0.2 percent in March from February

Thursday, 29 April 2021 14:55:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in March this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was down 0.2 percent compared to February and was up by 24.6 percent compared to March 2020.

Meanwhile, in February this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by 1.3 percent compared to January and increased by 24.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by 2.9 percent month on month and increased by 14.5 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in February this year decreased by 2.1 percent month on month and was down by 7.1 percent year on year.


