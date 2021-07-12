S. African iron and steel output up 71.2 percent in May

Monday, 12 July 2021 16:01:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in May this year South Africa’s manufacturing output increased by 35.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In May, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by 42.0 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 71.2 percent, while the production of structural metal products was up by 56.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In May this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 1.3 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 0.1 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in May this year decreased by 10.9 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 10.99 billion ($757.80 million).