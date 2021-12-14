S. African iron and steel output up 4.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 11:02:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in October this year South Africa’s manufacturing output decreased by 8.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In October, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery decreased by 14.1 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 4.9 percent, while the production of structural metal products was down by 13.7 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In October this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was down by 8.4 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa fell by 16.7 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in October this year decreased by 34.5 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 10.49 billion ($653.74 million).