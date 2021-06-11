﻿
S. African iron and steel output up 337.9 percent in April

Friday, 11 June 2021 11:29:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in April this year South Africa’s manufacturing output increased by 87.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In April, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by 163.0 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 337.9 percent, while the production of structural metal products was up by 493.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In April this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was down by 0.1 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa fell by 3.9 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in April this year increased by 5.7 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 12.15 billion ($898.15 million).


