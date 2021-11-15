﻿
S. African iron and steel output up 26.4 percent in September

Monday, 15 November 2021 12:19:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in September this year South Africa’s manufacturing output increased by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In September, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by four percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 26.4 percent, while the production of structural metal products was up by 15.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In September this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 0.6 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 0.3 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in September this year increased by 23.6 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 15.95 billion ($4.24 billion).


