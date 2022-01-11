﻿
English
S. African iron and steel output up 19.4 percent in November

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 14:30:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in November last year South Africa’s manufacturing output decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In November, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by 4.4 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 19.4 percent, while the production of structural metal products was down by three percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In November last year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 5.5 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 7.5 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in November last year increased by 55.7 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 15.45 billion ($989.27 million).


