Ryerson Holding to expand value-added product range with acquisition of Production Metals

Monday, 05 August 2024 13:33:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based metal processor and distributor Ryerson Holding Corporation has announced that it has acquired Production Metals, LLC, a distributor of aluminum, stainless and specialty steels, which supplies bars, tubes, sheets and plate products in New England and the surrounding area. However, the acquisition price has not been disclosed by the two companies.

With the help of the acquisition, Ryerson will be able to boost its value-added aluminum, stainless and specialty steel offerings in the northeastern US. Production Metals, which serves the aerospace, defense and semiconductor markets, will also contribute to Ryerson’s operations.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking M&A 

