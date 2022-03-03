Russia’s Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to continue to provide services as usual

Thursday, 03 March 2022 16:55:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian port operator Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP), which operates terminals at ports in Novorossiysk, Primorsk and Kaliningrad, has stated that it is one of a number of Russian entities involved in shipping targeted by the latest EU sanctions. However, NCSP went on to state that it continues to provide services to its customers as usual without restrictions.

According to its statement, the impact on shipping appears to be limited, however, with the sanctions being sectoral in nature. It is prohibited to directly or indirectly purchase, sell, provide investment services for the entities listed in the sanctions. There would consequently not appear to be any current prohibition on use of the ports and terminals controlled by NCSP.

In addition, there is an initiative to refuse the ships whose last or next last port of call is in Russia access to EU ports, except in the case of necessary justified humanitarian reasons, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to market players, blockage of NCSP operations would bring to a minimum Russia’s export shipments in the mentioned areas, whereas for the steel business Novorossiysk port is the most crucial. "Basically, Russia is done. It is the biggest port for them in the area, the others are small and currently non-operational," a source told SteelOrbis.