Russia’s stainless steel imports up 5.1 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 18 January 2021 12:06:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period last year, Russia’s stainless steel imports increased by 5.1 percent year on year to 347,500 mt, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association. In particular, in the period in question Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel and stainless hot rolled steel rose by 9.8 percent and 11.9 percent, both year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, the volume of imports of stainless long steel during the first 11 months of 2020 increased by 4.2 percent year on year. On the other hand, imports of electric welded stainless steel pipes declined by 2.5 percent year on year, imports of stainless seamless pipes moved down by 33.6 percent year on year, and imports of stainless wire decreased by 22 percent.

In terms of value, Russia’s stainless steel imports in the January-November last year totaled $824.97 million, declining by 5.4 percent year on year. China with its 39.3 percent share of the total value of Russia’s stainless steel imports during the period in question became the leading supplier. Meanwhile, India and Indonesia respectively accounted for 13.7 percent and 8.2 percent shares of the total value of Russia’s stainless steel imports, followed by Taiwan with seven percent and South Korea with 5.8 percent, respectively.