Russia’s stainless steel imports up 3.8 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 16:09:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2020, Russia’s stainless steel imports rose by 3.8 percent year on year to 383,200 mt, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association. In particular, in the given period Russia’s imports of stainless flat steel increased by 8.7 percent year on year, while the volume of imports of stainless long steel during 2020 rose by 8.7 percent year on year. In the period in question, Russia’s imports of electric welded stainless steel pipes increased by 5.5 percent year on year.

In terms of value, Russia’s stainless steel imports in 2020 totaled $912.76 million, declining by 6.1 percent year on year. China with its 39.8 percent share of the total value of Russia’s stainless steel imports during the period in question became the leading supplier. Meanwhile, India and Indonesia respectively accounted for 13.8 percent and 7.8 percent shares of the total value of Russia’s stainless steel imports, followed by Taiwan with 7.3 percent and South Korea with 5.6 percent, respectively.


