Russia’s stainless steel imports up 3.8 percent in July from June

Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:47:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s stainless steel imports in July this year increased by 3.8 percent month on month to 30,800 mt, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In July, in terms of volume, the imports of stainless flat steel products increased by 8.6 percent, imports of electric welded stainless steel pipes rose by 15.2 percent, imports of seamless pipes moved up by 17.1 percent, imports of wire increased by 59.1 percent and imports of billet rose by 43.5 percent. The volume of imports of cold rolled steel products decreased by 1.3 percent and the long product import volume moved down by 0.9 percent.

Russia’s stainless steel imports in the given period mainly came from China with 46.8 percent, followed by India with 11.6 percent, Taiwan with 6.6 percent, South Korea with 5.7 percent and Ukraine with four percent.


